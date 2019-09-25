Fire Service warn public of cliff section ready to fall near Robin Hood's Bay

Robin Hood's Bay fie station have warned beach goers about a section of cliff that could soon fall.

The loose rock was spotted by a group of walkers this morning South of Robin Hood's Bay, and the fire station said it will fall to the beach below soon.

The fire station tweeted: "This was spotted by a group of walkers this morning south of Robin Hood’s Bay.

"Remember to leave a safe distance to the cliff (as far away from the base as the cliff height) as it won’t be long till this falls!"

In July 2019, a cliff in nearby Sandsend collapsed onto the shore.

At the time the Coastguard echoed the same advice around cliff safety.

The said: "The Coastguard advises that you should not stand less than the height of the cliff away from its base, IF safe to do so.

The cliff south of Robin Hood's Bay. PIC: Robin Hood's Bay Fire Station

"That means that if the cliff is 25 metres high, don’t place yourself less than 25 metres from the base. Also please keep away from all cliff edges as they may be dangerously undercut by erosion and wave action. Adhere to any signs or barriers restricting access or warning of danger."