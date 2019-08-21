Fire crews extract casualty after crash between tractor and car near Whitby

Fire crews from Whitby and Lythe attended a crash between a car and a tractor yesterday near Grosmont, Whitby.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 2.24pm.

Fire crews released one casualty from the car using hydraulic cutting gear.

The casualty was then taken to hospital but was not seriously injured, according to officers who attended the scene.

Mark Patterson, a traffic officer for North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Thanks to Lythe_NYFRS & Sierra03_NYFRS for their assistance in extracting a casualty following this RTC near Grosmont yesterday. Car occupant lucky not to be more seriously injured."

Steven Harris, district fire station manager for Whitby tweeted: "Crews from Whitby and Lythe_NYFRS as well as colleagues from NYorksPolice and YorksAmbulance attended a RTC involving a car and tractor near Egton. Thankfully no serious injuries."