Fire crews attend house fire which spread from wheelie bin in Whitby

Last night (Wednesday), fire crews from Whitby and Robin Hoods Bay were called with reports of a wheelie bin on fire under a property.

They received the call at 9.51pm and attended the scene shortly after.

The property, off Larpool Lane in Whitby, contained a ground floor and first floor flat.

The fire spread to the porch of the property causing 100 per cent fire damage to both the bin and the porch.

All residents were able to get out of the building and a female in her 70’s was checked over by paramedics after suffering smoke inhalation.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using 1 hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, triple extension ladder and hand tools.