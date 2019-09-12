Find out more about fascinating Whitby character in Heritage Weekend event this weekend

When most people think of Whitby, they mostly think of Dracula and Captain Cook - yet Francis Haydn Williams was a fascinating character who made a real difference to the lives of children and the poor in Victorian Whitby.

A free audio tour, part of Heritage Weekend events in Whitby - will explain more - and the resource will still be available long after this weekend is over.

At 1 hour 20 minutes, the playful audio tour is packed with information about Victorian Whitby, taking people on a highly entertaining, interactive tour of the town to visit some of the locations where Haydn Williams carried out his activism.

Williams was the Minister of Flowergate Unitarian Chapel, from 1888 to 1910.

Begin the tour at the bottom of Flowergate (YO21 3BB) - you can download it to your mobile device by following the instructions on the webpage http://ludicrouspilgrim.co.uk/the-moral-activist/

On Saturday (Sep 14), you can see the presentation, One man's crusade against wealth and power in the late 19th Century, at the Unitarian Chapel at the bottom end of Flowergate, 2.30pm.

A service takes place at 2pm on Sunday.

The church is open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 1.30pm Sunday.