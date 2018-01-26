Search

Finalists Trenchers miss out on national accolade in Fish and Chip Awards

Trenchers in Whitby w132401a
Trenchers in Whitby w132401a

Trenchers flew the flag for Whitby in yesterday afternoon’s National Fish and Chip Awards 2018 - but missed out on the prize for fish and chip restaurant of the year.

The Pelican in Barnstaple, Devon, emerged with the honours in that category.

Trenchers Tweeted: “It wasn’t a win for us but massive congratulations to @thepelicanfish - very well deserved!”

The awards, organised by Seafish, are now in their 30th year, recognising and rewarding businesses producing the best fish and chips across the UK.