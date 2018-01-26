Finalists Trenchers miss out on national accolade in Fish and Chip Awards

Trenchers flew the flag for Whitby in yesterday afternoon’s National Fish and Chip Awards 2018 - but missed out on the prize for fish and chip restaurant of the year.

The Pelican in Barnstaple, Devon, emerged with the honours in that category.

Trenchers Tweeted: “It wasn’t a win for us but massive congratulations to @thepelicanfish - very well deserved!”

The awards, organised by Seafish, are now in their 30th year, recognising and rewarding businesses producing the best fish and chips across the UK.