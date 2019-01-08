Final date for entries to Whitby’s Eskdale Festival looms large

All schools and candidates wishing to take part in the Eskdale Festival of the Arts this year are being reminded that the final date for submission of entries is Monday.

Entries for this increasingly popular event were up by 10% and 8% in Music and Drama last year and based on those already received it is anticipated that there will be an even greater response in 2019.

People can also consider entering the festival’s exciting new class for year six pupils and under, which is a Lewis Carroll Prepared Poetry Reading.

This has been introduced in conjunction with Whitby in Bloom and the Alice in Wonderland Garden on Cliff Street and has already generated considerable interest.

Generous funding has been secured to pay for two minibuses serving the Esk Valley and along the coastal strip for all schools taking part, along with £50 worth of poetry books for those gaining first, second and third places.

The festival performance dates are: Band Competition, Saturday March 9; Music, Speech and Drama, Tuesday March 5 to Wednesday March 13; National Choir Day, Saturday April 13.