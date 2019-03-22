Festival of Arts hits all the high notes at gala

More than 250 people packed into the Northern Lights Suite at the Whitby Pavilion on Saturday evening to hear and see the highlights from the Eskdale Festival of the Arts.

There was a mixture of verse speaking, choral speaking, dance, drama and a range of musical items including piano solos, duets, choirs, instrumental solos, woodwind ensembles and big bands.

The festival’s chairman Dave Bradley said: “This year the standards of performance were higher than ever. I’m really pleased about that because the creative arts in the UK are one of our most important and successful industries.”

Airy Hill School (Year 5) won £100 for poetry books from the Lewis Carroll competition by presenting a group reading and Sleights School won £50 in the same class for a reading by Ellie Stubbs. Ellie was given the award by Elizabeth Cheyne (Whitby in Bloom).

Lorna Quantrill, who recently won a place at Chetham’s School of in Manchester, was unanimously selected by the committee as “Young Musician of the Year” and received the Albert Hicks trophy.

Naomi Fester was awarded the Frances Quantrill Memorial Trophy.

Festival Committee Members awarded Zach Hermann £50 for commitment to the Festival over several years and Luca Bloor was awarded £50 for musical excellence at the 2019 festival.

Other award winners were:

○ Olivia Nightingale – Young Vocalist

○ Finlay Williamson – Young Instrumentalist

○ Ariella Bedford – Young Pianist