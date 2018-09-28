Feeling hungry? Try this fish dish from the Magpie Cafe

This week’s recipe from chef Paul Gildroy is salmon with chickpea and potato curry.

Ingredients - serves 2

2 x 200g portions of Salmon (butterflied), 1 x 400g tins, chick peas, 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes, 4 cloves garlic, 2 inch piece of fresh ginger, 2 green chillies, 30g fresh coriander, 1 tblsp ground coriander, 2 tsp ground cumin, half tsp cayenne, 1 tsp ground turmeric, salt, oil, 1 medium stick of cinnamon, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 bay leaves, 2 onions (finely diced), 2 large potatoes (diced), 150g spinach, juice of half a lemon, fresh coriander to garnish.

Method

Blitz the garlic, ginger, chillies, coriander (both), ground cumin, turmeric, cayenne and salt with 4 tablespoons of oil to a smooth paste. Heat the oil and add the cumin seeds, cinnamon stick and bay. After 1 minute, add the onion and sweet potato. Stir in the spice paste, cover the

pan and reduce the heat. Cook the spices for a couple of minutes before adding the chick peas, tomatoes and 100ml of water, cover with a lid and bring to the boil, reduce the heat and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are tender. Stir through the spinach and add the lemon juice. While the curry is cooking, preheat the grill and place the salmon onto a suitable tray, season the salmon with salt and pepper then place the tray under the grill and cook the salmon under a moderate heat for around 6-8 minutes or until lightly golden in colour. To serve, simply spoon the chickpea and sweet potato curry into bowls and sprinkle over the chopped coriander then sit the salmon on top and serve immediately.