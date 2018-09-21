Feeling hungry? Try out latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe

Here is this week’s recipe, courtesy of chef Paul Gildroy.

Monkfish, girolles and butternut squash - serves 4

Ingredients

12 medallions of monkfish

100g fresh girolle mushrooms, 75g smoked pancetta

Half a leek, very finely sliced

100g butter, 1 butternut squash, 1 small onion, roughly chopped, 1 clove of garlic, crushed, vegetable stock,

4 silverskin pickled onions, cut in half and layers separated.

Oil to cook

Methods

Peel and roughly chop the butternut squash, add the onion and garlic then pour over the vegetable stock to about 1cm over the squash.

Cover the pan with a lid and place on the stove top and bring to the boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook the squash for 15-20 minutes or until the squash is tender, remove the lid and turn up the heat to reduce the stock a little.

Place the squash and stock into a blender with 50g of butter and blitz until smooth, add pepper and salt to taste.

Set aside and keep warm. Heat a frying pan and add a little oil, add the pancetta.

Cook the pancetta over a moderately high heat until browned and crispy, remove the pancetta from the pan and then carefully lay in the monkfish medallions, cook these over a fairly high heat for 2 minutes before turning them over.

Add the silverskin onions to the pan with the cut edge facing down to char on the edges.

After 2 minutes remove the monkfish and onions from the pan and place onto kitchen paper.

Using the same pan add the girolles and finely sliced leek, saute over a high heat for 1 minute then reduce the heat and add the remaining 50g of butter let the butter gently melt and swirl the pan to mix in with the juices from the girolles and leek.

To serve, take a good spoonful of butternut puree and place onto the plate then drag the back of the spoon through the squash, arrange onto the plate the monkfish medallions and silverskin onions.

Spoon over the girolles and leek, drizzle the juices over and finish off with the crispy pancetta.