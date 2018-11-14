Feature film on the Yorkshire coast - and you could be in the movie

Ever fancied being a movie star? Here's your chance, and you won't even have to travel far from home.

A feature film is being partially shot in the Scarborough area next month and casting is underway for some of the parts.

Piece of Cake Casting is looking for people to play shoppers and pub goers, aged 18 to 99, a fiddler, a man playing a snare drum and a man with a glass eye.

Details of the film which is being shot on the Yorkshire coast - and its lead actors - are being kept under wraps but piece of Cae has worked on productions including King of Thieves, Peterloo, Mary Poppins Returns and Hunter Killer.

Fancy it?

Anyone interested in signing up for the chance to appear in the film should visit www.pieceofcakecasting.com/become-an-artiste/