Farm worker at Botton Village Farm near Whitby wins silver at British Farming Awards

Claire Moore, the farm lead at Botton Village Social Farm in Danby, has won a Silver Award in the British Farming Awards.

She was one of four finalists nominated in the Farm Worker of the Year category of the national awards, now in their seventh year.

Claire at work. Picture by Richard Ponter

Claire grew up on a dairy farm in Guisborough and worked in banking, social services and fostered children prior to taking up her position at Botton Village last November.

Claire said: "I'm chuffed to bits, I was excited just to be nominated so getting silver was brilliant."

Winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday, October 17.

Vernon Kay hosted the evening and more than 700 farmers and industry professionals attended the event, which celebrated the innovation and achievements of British farmers.

Claire attended the awards with colleagues from Botton Village.

The village, part of Camphill Village Trust, was founded in 1955 and offers accommodation to adults with learning disabilities and other special needs.

Claire works on the farm, which houses pigs, turkeys, chickens and cattle, amongst others, and works with residents and day visitors on daily farm tasks, everything from feeding to mucking out.

She added: "You sometimes feel a bit of a fraud taking all the glory because it's a team not just me, but I'm really pleased."