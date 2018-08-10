Family fun and entertainment at Whitby Regatta

Whitby Regatta promises a weekend of entertainment with a packed programme of events.

The free, three day, family event will begin tomorrow and events will continue until Monday evening.

The Red Arrows will thrill audiences at noon on Sunday with their performance and their acrobatic stunts can be viewed at vantage points throughout the town.

There will be tombolas, competitions, displays and everything in between.

On Saturday August 11, events will begin with registration at West Cliff, then the festivities will begin from 9am with Regatta tombola.

Saturday’s events will include grand baby show, glamorous granny competition, greasy pole, Professor Jon’s flea circus and vintage Japanese motor cycle club rally. Keeping to tradition, as the Regatta was born out of rival rowing club racing, the annual raft race will take place on Saturday, at 3.45pm.

At 3pm on Saturday there’s a chance to walk the greasy pole.

On Sunday you can expect fun run, vintage and post war motor cycles, scooter club rally and children’s sports, entertainment and workshops.

On Monday there will be walking floats and fancy dress parade, Van Buren magic show and prize givings.

Your guide to Regatta events

Tombola every morning 9am

Regatta market and air fair, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm

Star Party, Saturday, 2-4.15pm and 8.45pm and Sunday, 2-4.15pm and 9pm

Regatta sail past and lifeboat lunch, Saturday, 5.15pm

RAF Red Arrows display, Sunday, 12 noon

Fun fair opens, Monday, 10am

Grand Firework Display, Monday, 9.45pm