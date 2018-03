Aspiring female footballers from Scarborough, Whitby and the east coast are being encouraged to attend an FA training session tomorrow (Mar 15) at Scarborough Ladies FC.

The event will involve around 20 coaches, physios, nutritionists - some that help train the England Ladies team.

The club has players from all along the east coast, from Staithes to Filey but aims to drum up more interest and gain some new players.

The event is on at Scarborough sports village from 6.30pm to 8pm.