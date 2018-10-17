Expanding Whitby firm Parkol launches first boat from new yard

Fishermen from near and far gathered recently at Parkol Marine Engineering’s Whitby headquarters for the naming ceremony of the first vessel to come out of the esteemed boat-builder’s new Middlesbrough yard.

The Atlantic Dawn scalloper, owned by James Monaghan of Islay Crab Exports based on the Scottish Isle of Islay, enjoyed a traditional maritime naming ceremony where she was blessed by Father Michael Gobbett and named by James’ daughter Kayleigh.

Atlantic Dawn, the first boat launched at Whitby firm Parkol's new yard in Middlesbrough.

She was due to undergo sea trials before starting work fishing for scallops in the English Channel until Christmas, when she will then join the rest of James’ fleet in the Irish Sea.

Parkol, which was established in Whitby in 1971 and now has a reputation as one of the leading boat manufacturers in the UK, opened its Middlesbrough yard in October last year to increase its capacity for building larger boats and satisfy the growing demand for new bespoke fishing vessels.

The Atlantic Dawn is the first project to be completed at the new fabrication facility, which boasts the capability for keel to mast construction and fit-out entirely under cover – a rarity in the UK.

Sally Atkinson, Parkol Director and Project Manager, said: “This is the first time we’ve worked with James and we were thrilled to win the order. It was a pleasure to build the Atlantic Dawn and we were really pleased to be able to complete it two-and-a-half months ahead of schedule.”

James Monaghan was so impressed with Parkol’s service, he says he wouldn’t bother looking elsewhere should he require another boat in the future.

“Absolutely everything was A1, I couldn’t have asked for more,” he said. “The workmanship was fantastic, it’s the best I’ve ever experienced.

They are a family-run business and the personal touch was evident every step of the way. The yard is an incredible place, the facilities are just amazing. I’m not planning on building another new boat anytime soon but if I was, Parkol would be my first and only choice.”

Parkol’s expansion is an important new chapter in the life of the company. Sally added: “The new yard is already proving a massive asset to the business, the order book is healthy and we’re looking forward to constructing more vessels there in 2019.”