Exhibit: Staithes Group classics could be yours!

Staithes Group specialists, Tom and Rosamund Jordan are holding a selling exhibition of the Group’s work at the Memorial Hall, Cliff Lane, Staithes, at the top of the village, next Sunday (Mar 11).

The event was originally due to have taken place this Sunday (Mar 4) but has since been postponed for a week due to the weather.

Robert Jobling Pr.B.C. 1841 - 1923; On the Bridge, oils on canvas, 15 x11, signed.

At next Sunday’s event, which is on from 10.30am to 4.30pm, Rosamund will give an illustrated talk on the group at 2pm, so you can learn more and invest in works by these Impressionist artists of a century ago.

Many of them trained in Paris at the height of the Impressionist movement and brought broad brushes and an interest in recording light and atmosphere back to Yorkshire.

They exhibited at and still have examples of their work in major public galleries in Britain and abroad from Tate Britain and the Cambrian Royal Academy to Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery, which has the only comprehensive public collection in the world of Staithes Group artists in the world.

The exhibition will also include a small number of watercolours by Stokesley artist, Alec Wright (1900-1981).

Alec Wright 1900-1981, South Side Market place, Stokesley 1974 (inscribed verso), signed and dated 1974 .

Call Rosamund on 07970 503134 for more, or visit The Staithes Group of Artists Facebook page.