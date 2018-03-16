Exhibit: Midge Hall to showcase work of Whitby area women

Midge Hall, a stone cottage set high above the Falling Foss waterfall, within ancient woodland on the outskirts of Whitby, is set to provide the backdrop for an artistic showcase for a limited period this spring.

Seven female artists, all from the Whitby area, will be exhibiting and selling their work within the cottage’s front room from tomorrow, until September.

Midge Hall.

The charming cottage belongs to Jack and Steph Newman who brought the formerly derelict property back to life 10 years ago. The couple were committed to their lifestyle change and opened a tea garden within the grounds.

The front room at Falling Foss gave stained glass artist Janet Fraser an idea.

She said: “I’d been thinking for a while that I wanted to create a space for artists to showcase and sell their work locally but without the formal feel of a gallery. There is something magical about Midge Hall and I decided to approach Jack and Steph to see how they would feel about letting us display and sell our art there.”

The couple said yes and six more artists, all women, were approached and jumped on board and together have formed a co-operative. Janet added: “We’ve got some really talented artists joining the project. ”

The seven female artists involved are:

• Janet Fraser - mother-of-three works from her garden studio, creating unique pieces of glasswork for a wide range of clients.

• Carla Blackman - mum, jazz musician and glass-maker who specialises in blown and hot casting.

• Geri Sharrock - Smugglers Treasures is a unique collection of handmade jewellery with an organic feel.

• Bridget Wilkinson - a full-time painter and mixed media artist living and working in Whitby.

• Meg Ashley - taken early retirement from lecturing in Art and Design, Meg now has time to enjoy painting and ceramics full time.

• Angela Myers - has lived in Fryup for more than 30 years. She crocheted her first bear about five years ago and has not stopped since.

• Ceri Oakes - photographer who began her career working for the Whitby Gazette. She went on to work for the national press.