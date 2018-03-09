Exhibit: Dark Skies the theme for county’s jewellery makers

Designers have risen to the challenge of creating jewellery as wearable art using the Dark Skies theme at the North York Moors National Park’s Inspired by… gallery in Danby.

The gallery and art shop is currently showcasing the work of 10 jewellery designers who have taken the beauty of the night sky, nocturnal natural wonders and the landscape after-dark as inspiration for their latest collections.

In the gallery, a trio of jewellery designers’ work is featured alongside the main Dark Skies exhibition.

Jackie Selcraig combines silver-plated and coloured enamel finished beads with leather to create her Gracie J jewellery range.

The night sky has inspired pieces entitled Orbit, Aura, Globe, Moonchip and Venus while her other work reflects the landscape around.

For Jenny Weston, jewellery-making has been a passion since childhood.

Having travelled the world she returned to her North Yorkshire roots and now makes jewellery using precious and semi-precious gemstones and pearls.

Jenny likes to reflect her surroundings in her pieces.

For the Dark Skies exhibition her range includes jewellery using peacock and white fresh water pearls with sterling silver beads and clasps, and black agate set with silver and pearls.

Liz Samways fell in love with Yorkshire while studying art history at university and has never left.

Through her InkyLinky range, she beautifully captures elements of the surrounding countryside through etched, engraved and enamelled silver and copper.

Gallery visitors who are keen to learn more about two of the region’s best-known artists, Peter Hicks and Joe Cornish, who are both also exhibiting in the main Dark Skies exhibition, should head to Danby on Saturday March 17.

Between 2pm and 3pm, both Peter and Joe will be reminiscing and sharing some amusing anecdotes with fellow artist Kane Cunningham about their friendship, finding their artistic identity and inspiration.

Tickets, which must be pre-booked, cost £5 for this special event.

The Dark Skies exhibition continues until Monday 16 April.