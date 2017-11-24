Exhibit: a Whitby area flavour to Emerging Yorkshire 2

Richardson and Smith in Whitby is proud to announce that it is to host Emerging Yorkshire 2, a second exhibition and sale of contemporary art at their West Cliff Auction Rooms in Whitby, following the success of its spring exhibition.

Once again, the exhibition will present work by 12 artists, all with strong local connections, some of whom are exhibiting for the first time.

Light in Whitby harbour in pastels, by Keith Blessed

With some of the original exhibitors returning, the show also includes five new artists to the line-up.

There is going to be a real variety of work on show from paintings to glass and ceramics. Styles span from the traditional to abstract.

It is hoped there will be something to appeal to everyone.

The objective of the exhibition remains to give an outlet to new artists looking for somewhere to show their work, rather than simply offering-up the town’s most established artists.

Jo Witney's Peacock.

James Smith of Richard and Smith said: “We felt it was important that the exhibition had a local flavour and all of the artists featured either live locally or were born in the district and still spend much time here.”

The exhibition opens on Saturday December 2 from 10.30am to 5pm, and Sunday December 3 from 10.30am to 3.30pm at The Westcliff Auction Rooms, 19 Silver Street, Whitby. Entry is free.

