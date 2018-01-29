Exercise instructor Ian ‘sees fit’ to retire

A group exercise instructor has retired after working at Whitby Leisure Centre for more than a decade.

Ian Mortimer, 58, from Whitby, began working as a group exercise instructor at the leisure centre, managed by Everyone Active, in partnership with Scarborough Council, in 2005.

After inspiring hundreds of people to lead healthier lifestyles, he has hung up his microphone to take a step back.

“Before I began working as an exercise instructor, I was the original couch potato, and really did no exercise at all,” Ian said.

In 2001, Ian’s family decided to take on a new fitness challenge and compete in the coveted Great North Run.

Ian secured his place and began training and completed the 13-mile race in less than two hours.

“After a few months of running continually, I began to feel the benefits of regular activity,” Ian said.

In 2003, after completing a succession of road races, including the Edinburgh Marathon, Ian decided to try out his first group exercise class at Whitby Leisure Centre.

He thoroughly enjoyed how fast-pace the class was, and the sense of camaraderie among participants.

After attending the classes on a regular basis, Ian decided to take the plunge and become a group exercise instructor.

After attending evening classes for four months, he received his Gym Instructor classification in 2005, and began teaching classes at the leisure centre on a weekly basis.

Colleagues and members presented Ian with a watch as a token of their gratitude for his dedication for encouraging the local community to improve their health.

Jon Bird, general manager at Everyone Active’s Whitby Leisure Centre said: “Ian is extremely passionate about encouraging people to improve their fitness, and he delivered motivating and fun classes.

“We will miss seeing him lead classes from the front, but look forward to seeing him take part.”