Ex-straw-dinary efforts to help wildlife in Whitby

Businesses in Whitby are taking action to help reduce marine litter, and keep animals safe.

Sarah Kidger of Cranberry Swamp on Skinner Street is offering a 50 pence discount on coffee if people bring their own reusable cup. Sara also uses paper straws and eco friendly cartons for takeouts in a bid to help wildlife.

The Moon and Sixpence is no longer giving out plastic straws to customers as standard practice. Picture: Ceri Oakes. w180203b

The Moon and Sixpence on the harbourside has also announced that, in an effort to preserve marine wildlife, they will no longer be automatically putting straws in drinks, but they will still be available on request.

Are you or your business making any special efforts to help wildlife and reduce marine litter? Email: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.