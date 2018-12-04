Ex-hostage negotiator from Whitby set to launch new book

Whitby’s David Beck, a retired Detective Chief Inspector, specialising in the field of hostage and crisis negotiation, is launching his new book at the Friendship Rowing Club in the town.

To mark his 30 years’ involvement in the discipline he has produced a book, Lip Service in Blue. You can read about the history of police negotiating in the UK, packed with examples from his own real-life experiences of dealing with people in crisis.

Readers will learn how a car salesman lost over £1000 on a deal, or how a news reporter missed out on the potential scoop of his life, caused by both of them failing to listen properly. You will even discover how to have a better chance to pass job selection interviews, but above all you will be entertained by the various verbal mishaps delivered by trainee negotiators over the years.

Every penny of profit from sales will go to support the charity Hostage UK.

The charity’s founder, Terry Waite CBE, himself a former high profile hostage, has written a foreword to the book.

The first edition of the book is strictly limited, and will be available to anybody wanting to buy one from David himself on Saturday December 15 at the Friendship Rowing Club, between 10.30am and noon.