Everything we know as searches continue a month after Peter Brown went missing from Scarborough

Missing man Peter Brown, 46, from Whitby, was last seen in Scarborough a month ago.

Here is everything we know as searches continue.

Last seen

Mr Brown was last seen at Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough on the evening of Wednesday May 8.

He had been admitted to the hospital the week before after suffering with mental health issues and told his wife and hospital staff he was going for a walk with a friend and would be back by 7pm.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return and it later transpired he had cancelled the meet with his friend.

Description of Mr Brown

Peter is described as white, about 6ft 1in tall, of muscular/athletic build, unshaven with greying/brown hair which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue waist length jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap and may have changed into blue jeans.

However, police believe he may be sleeping rough so his appearance may be more dishevelled than in pictures.

Family appeal

On Monday May 13 Peter's wife Natalie issued a heart-felt appeal for information to help find her husband.

Speaking directly to her husband, Natalie Brown said: “Pete, we miss and love you so much. We are heartbroken and desperate to have you back.

"Please get in touch and come home to us.”

She went on to appeal directly to the public of Scarborough and Whitby, asking them to stay vigilant for any sighting of her husband: “To everyone who may be driving or walking in the areas where Pete was last seen, please be vigilant for any sign of my husband.

"If you see him or have any information which may help the police find him, please ring 101 and pass that information on. We just want to have him back with us. Thank you.”

The search

Hundreds of people from the region have joined the search for Peter.

A group on Facebook - Pete Brown Search & Updates - coordinating the search effort has 3,417 members.

Searches have been conducted in woods, on back-roads, the former railway line and along the Cleveland Way.

The Coastguard and local fishing boats are also on the look out.

Sightings

There have been several sightings of a man possibly matching Peter's description in the area.

On Sunday May 12 a man resembling Peter was seen walking next to Burniston Motors Garage, near to the junction of the A171 and Limestone Road.

However, despite extensive searches of the area, police were unable to locate him.

Police investigation

Extensive police searches are continuing to locate Peter.

On June 5, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Peter Brown remains missing.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police are investigating all possible sightings."

How to help

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.

