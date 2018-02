Whitby has woken to even heavier snowfall this morning as the 'Beast from the East' continues to batter the UK.

Temperatures have plummeted to as low as -3 which has brought with it extreme snowfall overnight, the worst seen in many years.

The RNLI crew clear snow from the lifeboat. Picture by Ceri Oakes.

Police have described the A171 between Whitby and Scarborough as "tricky," with "poor visibility."

Last night the road was closed between The Flask and The Falcon due to a road traffic collision.

