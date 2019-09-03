Essential bridge work on A169 Whitby to Pickering road - here’s when it’s due to start

Essential maintenance is to be carried out on Brocka Beck Bridge on the A169 near Goathland.

North Yorkshire County Council will be installing deep drainage underneath the A169 either side of the bridge to deal with ground water issues at the bridge.

From Monday (Sep 9) to September 20, the work will be carried out under an overnight closure of the A169 between 6pm and 6.30am and under two-way traffic lights during daytime hours.

Following this, two-way lights will be in place for a period around the clock to allow completion of the work.

A diversion will be signed via Scarborough and Whitby.

County Cllr Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “This is essential work to help us to address ground water issues in this area.

“We apologise for any disruption and thank drivers in anticipation for their co-operation in helping the work to run smoothly and efficiently.”