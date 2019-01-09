Eskuleles’ praise for determined crowd

The Eskuleles group has thanked everyone who managed to get to their ukulele concert before Christmas despite the horrendous weather that particular evening.

The group’s members said that they appreciate that many others attempted to get there, including a couple who were rescued by the police (as reported in the Gazette last week).

A spokesman for the Eskuleles said: “Despite the reduced attendance a grand total of £482 was raised for the Great North Air Ambulance and Sightsavers.

“As many folk couldn’t make it we are going to hold another concert in the Spring on a date to be advertised and invite all those who bought tickets to come along.

“The Eskuleles would like to thank everyone for their continued support.”