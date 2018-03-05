Eskmouth Scouts launches 100 Club to help with costs

Eskmouth Scout group has launched a 100 Club to help assist with its ongoing costs.

The group is thriving – you can go camping, cycling and enjoy watersports, among other activities – and aims to keep the good work going. Although its future is not under threat, without the 100 Club, the group faces the pressures of constantly having to raise funds to keep going.

Janine Pemberton, who helps to run the group, said so far, 50 of the numbers have been sold and now she is hoping the publicity in the Gazette will help the Scouts get up to the magic 100 mark.

“If we get the 100 Club to run successfully it is a win-win situation for us,” she said.

“It takes the pressure off the leaders having to fundraise, write grant applications and we also generate an income via the club. It is also a win-win for 100 Club members too – they get entered into monthly prize draws and large winter and summer draws plus also the great feeling that they are supporting a local worthwhile cause.”

The 100 Club costs £3 a month to enter, with the chance to win a grand prize of £1,000 in the winter draw and £500 in the summer draw.

There is also a monthly draw prize of £20 up for grabs.

It has been a milestone year for Eskmouth Scouts, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Janine added: “So let’s help them to keep running smoothly and help them reach 100 numbers and their 100th anniversary.”

For more details and an application form, email j9pemberton@gmail or call Janine on 07880 498283.