Eskdale headteacher to retire in the summer

The headteacher of Eskdale School, Sue Whelan, has announced her retirement at the end of the school year.

She has brought forward her retirement plans due to family illness and so that the school can appoint a new headteacher for September and in time for the start of the new academic year.

Sue Whelan’s decision means that both secondary schools in Whitby are now seeking to appoint school leaders; Keith Prytherch announced his retirement as principal of Caedmon College last term.

Both schools have been judged as 'good' by Ofsted in their most recent assesments.

In a letter to parents Sue Whelan stated: “I have been extremely privileged to be the Headteacher of Eskdale School - there are few Headteachers who have been lucky enough to serve such fantastic students, work with really great staff and have the wonderful support of so many parents and the community at large.”

Both Eskdale and Caedmon have expressed a wish to work together to ensure pupils continue to get the very best education. However, the governing body of each school is being supported by the county council to appoint their own headteacher and each school will retain a separate identity.

“We wish to thank Sue Whelan for her leadership and dedication to the students and families of Eskdale” said Cllr Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools. “Whitby’s young people can take pride in the town’s good educational provision and the county council is committed to supporting each school so this great teaching and learning can continue.”