Esk Valley Saturday rail service ‘no picnic’, fumes reader

Re the article ‘Spotlight on the Esk Valley Line’ (May 11):

The person compiling the list for the Sunday Times, where the Esk Valley Line is named as one of the top summer days out, clearly did not take a Saturday trip during the summer months on the 10.20 from Middlesbrough to Whitby.

This is no more scenic than travelling on the London Underground during the rush hour. It is massively overcrowded and an extremely unpleasant experience.

Maybe make this Saturday journey a few times and see just how distressing it can be for passengers.

Even on Bank Holiday Saturday, forecast to be hot this year, there were only two carriages.

Mary Dyer

Church Street

Castleton