Yorkshire Coast Nature’s RSPB donation to fight raptor persecution

RSPB assistant investigations officer Jack Ashton Booth (right) is pictured with wildlife crime police officers. Photo courtesy of the RSPB

The money will be used by the charity’s species investigations unit as it looks to protect the area’s raptors.

An RSPB spokesman said: “The investigations unit is thrilled to receive a financial contribution to make raptor persecution a thing of the past.”

A YCN spokesman said: “We believe strongly in helping the wildlife we love watching. Every year we donate 10% of the income from our Goshawk Safaris and Forest and River Birding Days to the RSPB Species Investigations Unit.

“We would like to thank everyone who booked with us last year – you are all bird conservation heroes.”

RSPB assistant investigations officer Jack Ashton Booth is taking part in a blog to highlight the unit’s work at tinyurl.com/3x2rbb3y.