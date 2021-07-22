North York Moors National Park enters fire risk just as schools break up for summer holidays

With thousands of families set to visit the area in the coming days and weeks, people are reminded to be vigilant and act with extreme care.

The recent heatwave and low levels of rainfall have led to exceptionally dry ground vegetation.

Any spark or direct heat source could potentially lead to a fire that spreads dangerously out of control.

Hole of Horcum on the North York Moors National Park

Fire risk warning signs will be displayed at key sites in the North York Moors and these will advise people how to reduce the risk.

The signs will remain in place until the risk passes.

Senior Ranger, Bernie McLinden, said: “Past experience has shown us that under these types of conditions, moorland fires can spread extremely quickly causing significant damage to the landscape and its wildlife.

“We of course want people to enjoy the North York Moors during their summer holidays, but do not under any circumstances light fires or barbecues and do not discard cigarettes, matches or glass bottles, including throwing cigarette ends out of car windows.”

"If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialling 999.