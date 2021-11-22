In pictures: Whitby and District Fishing School apprentices win awards

One of the highlights at the presentation at the Mission and Seafarers Centre was Whitby lad Rory Brickley landing the Apprentice of the Year, Sea Fishing award.

Fishing school director Andy Hodgson encouraged all the school's apprentices to give their all and said: "Working really hard is what successful people do and in the world of texting, Tweeting and twerking that you guys have all grown up in, just because you're doing a lot more, doesn't mean you're getting a lot more done.

"Remember you are the next generation of seafarers.

Whitby & District Fishing Industry Training School director Andy Hodgson accepts the George Traves Award from David McCandless, on behalf of absent winner Ethan Chown. 215014b

"So continue to strive, continue to have goals and continue to progress in the career that you have chosen."

Mr Hodgson also paid tribute to the fishing school staff "for making the slightly impossible, possible" after a challenging past 18 months.

George Traves Award for Excellence

Ethan Chown - attended his training at Whitby Fishing School, having travelled up from Cornwall, working extremely hard in the classroom phase and achieving high marks throughout his exams.

Malcolm Lockey and chairman of Whitby Fishing School, Anne Hornigold, present Ben Morris with the Tony Hornigold Endeavour award. 215014c

He also starred alongside his skipper in the BBC TV series Cornwall: This Fishing Life.

Tony Hornigold Endeavour Award

Ben Morris - "polite, well-mannered, enthusiastic and easy to learn", his citation read.

"Nothing is ever too much trouble for him and he always has a big smile on his face."

Holly Rowley of Sunderland Marine presents Whitby’s Rory Brickley with his Apprentice of the Year, Sea Fishing award. 215014d

Apprentice of the Year, Sea Fishing

Rory Brickley - awarded to the student who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to their personal development and who has maintained a high level of performance throughout their academic year.

A home-grown Whitby lad, which is "unusual nowadays", Rory was keen to start a career in the commercial fishing industry, working on local charter fishing boats during school holidays and weekends.

Apprentice of the Year, Work Boats

Whitby Mayor Cllr Linda Wild presents Adam Mouncey with his Apprentice of the Year, Workboats award. 215014e

Adam Mouncey - achieved highest academic score during his classroom phase, as well as submitting an excellently completed training record book.