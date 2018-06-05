Entries still open to be this year's Miss Regatta

There’s only 10 weeks to go until Whitby Regatta and last minute applications are still being taken for the prestigious role of Miss Regatta.

The winner will be present at the family favourite Bonny Baby and Glamorous Granny competitions on the Saturday, take part in the Monday parade, attend the Commodore’s Luncheon at the Yacht Club and present rowing awards on Monday night at Abbey Wharf before the grand fireworks finale.

She will also meet with Red 10 from the Red Arrows. Sally Landers, who co-ordinates the Miss Regatta role, said: “It is a great opportunity and we are hoping to make a night of the judging.”

Last minute entries have to be in by Monday June 11 and applicants should ensure they are available to attend a special selection night at the Yacht Club on Thursday June 14.

Entries can be made to Sally on 07771724896 or by email to sallyl@travelcounsellors.com.