'Enjoy this extra time off ...this is how you make memories' - headteacher's advice on snow days

"Enjoy this extra time off school - make a snowman, build an igloo, throw snow balls, find a hill to try your sledge out..." - that's the advice from a headteacher at a school near Whitby who says she isn't setting pupils lots of work on snow days.

Mrs Wrigley at Oakridge Community Primary School in Hinderwell is urging youngsters to make the most of the snow, adding: "this is how you make all of those memories that will improve your writing, help your imagination and be important in your life as you grow up."

A post on the school's Facebook page explained why children had not been set lots of work this week as the school was closed due to bad weather. It said: "Dear parents and children

You may be wondering why we are not setting you lots of work to do on your ‘snow days’. Well the reason we haven’t is because it has been 7 years since we last had this much snow - some of you weren’t even born! If it’s another 7 year wait for proper snow, some of you will be 18 — a grown up who won’t want to play in the snow.

"So enjoy this extra time off school - make a snowman, build an igloo, throw snow balls, find a hill to try your sledge out. This is how you make all of those memories that will improve your writing, help your imagination and be important in your life as you grow up. Stay safe and we’ll see you on Monday."

The post has been widely praised on social media.