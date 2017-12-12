Search

Energetic pupils at Seton take on Skip 2B Fit Challenge

Boxercise fun for youngsters at Seton School, Staithes

As part of Seton Primary School’s focus on health and fitness, they welcomed specialist sports coach, Dave Gibson from Skip2Bfit, for a day of energetic activity.

First, children at the Staithes school completed The Skip2Bfit skipping challenge. “It was more challenging than I thought,” said Floss (10). “It really got my heart beating,” added Lucas (9).

Using digital counting ropes, the children challenged themselves to improve their own scores in a series of two-minute skips.

The fun appealled to all ages and with a range of skipping activities, it wasn’t long before everyone in school was skipping, including the teachers. A series of Boxercise circuits proved to be popular too.

“I like it because I got to box with the pads on,” said Benji (7). The event was an opportunity to raise funds for this year’s Children in Need appeal, with almost £150 through this activity alone. Dave from Skip2bfit added: “We really enjoyed our visit.”