Endeavour ‘a positive addition to Whitby’

I was glad to see a letter in the Gazette (July 27) from someone who is in support of our new addition to the town, the Endeavour.

For a while now I have been getting annoyed hearing a lot of people moaning about it, saying such things as ‘it doesn’t look like the Endeavour’ or ‘it’s too brightly coloured’.

Well it isn’t the real Endeavour and the colour makes it stand out - it is an attraction!

Then all the carry-on from everyone about the licence to sell alcohol and it being a “party boat”, which was never the owner’s intention.

What Mr Fiddler has done is brought a great attraction to the town, it looks great in the harbour.

It will bring many tourists (parking isn’t anything to do with Mr Fiddler) to the town and money.

It will be enjoyed by visitors and locals, both through the day as a floating museum and on an evening as a restaurant.

I wish people could see it’s a positive addition to the town, instead of bringing it down and calling it.

I would like to say a big well done to Mr Fiddler.

Barry Hutchinson

Stainsacre

Whitby