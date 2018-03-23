Employment levels on the rise in Whitby and Scarborough

More people are employed in Whitby and Scarborough than this time last year, with 60% more people in work than five years ago, new figures show.

Latest statistics from the department of work and pensions have revealed that 1,170 people were unemployed and looking for work in February 2018, a 7% fall against the previous year’s figures.

Meanwhile, 1,780 more people are now in employment in Scarborough and Whitby than at this time five years ago.

There has also been a drastic improvement among young people, with 70% more 18 to 24-year-olds now in employment than five years ago.

Nationally the employment rate is at 75.3% – up from 74.6% compared to a year ago and the joint highest since records began.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that 402,000 more people have moved into employment in the last year.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey said: “Getting a job means securing an income for a family and the chance to build a better future. That’s why up and down the country we are doing all we can to help people into work.

“And from next month, we’ll be taking thousands more people out of paying tax and also increasing the National Living Wage, benefiting those on the lowest pay and making sure they keep more of what they earn.

“In fact by raising the National Living Wage we have ensured that the lowest earners have seen their wages grow by almost 7% above inflation since 2015.”

The amount of money people can earn before they start paying income tax will rise in April 2018 from £11,500 to £11,850. From 01 April 2018, the National Living Wage – the minimum paid to employees aged over 25 – will rise from £7.50 an hour to £7.83, equating to a £600 annual pay rise for full-time workers on basic pay.