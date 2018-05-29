Emma’s work stars in a gold-medal winning Yorkshire garden

A doe and a fawn made from bronze wire, created by Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard, feature in the 2018 Welcome to Yorkshire Show Garden – the public’s favourite at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show .

The gold medal-winning garden, which is designed by Yorkshireman Mark Gregory, has been voted the BBC’s People’s Choice Award 2018.

Emma’s creations are hidden in the garden, which is inspired by the Yorkshire Dales, and features genuine Yorkshire drystone walls, a fast-flowing stream and a stone bothy. She recently hit the headlines with her galnaised steel structure of the 6ft high Craven Heifer, which is touring the county ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show.

The planting of the Welcome to Yorkshire Show Garden includes a wildflower meadow, a veg patch and a colourful cottage garden. There are more authentic Yorkshire touches in the shape of sheep’s wool, bail binding and even genuine cow pats.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “To have won a Gold medal for the garden was incredible but to be voted the public’s favourite is just the icing on the cake. I’m thrilled for Mark Gregory and his team who have done such an amazing job in expertly recreating this beautiful slice of Yorkshire. I can’t thank everyone enough for all their hard work and dedication.

“The reaction to the garden from the public, celebrities and Her Majesty The Queen has been overwhelming and I couldn’t be prouder to bring this award back for the people of Yorkshire.”