Eleven redundancies confirmed at Saint Catherine's Hospice

The number of redundancies has now been confirmed following a consultation and restructure at Saint Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough.

A spokesperson said: "During November Saint Catherine’s has been consulting with affected staff on a proposed restructure of the organisation which has focused on the continuous improvement and development of Saint Catherine’s to ensure it is ‘fit for the future’ as a 21st century hospice, which is able to maintain high levels of quality care and support in a sustainable way.

"We have now concluded those discussions and are implementing our restructure. Regrettably as part of the changes 11 roles have been made redundant, eight of which were compulsory and three voluntary to accommodate staff wishes.

"This reduces our workforce from its current level of 185 down to 174. We have sought to minimise the loss of jobs and where possible we have found suitable alternatives.

"These changes will enable us to be back on a solid financial footing after a number of years operating with a significant deficit.

"During this process we also put in place a recruitment freeze and we are now able to remove this and will begin recruiting again to front line nursing roles where we have vacancies."

Mike Wilkerson, chief executive, said: "This restructure will enable us to continue to deliver our services free of charge to the people of our local communities who need us.

"We wish to thank all our local supporters for their continued financial support which we need now more than ever. We also thank our staff and volunteers for their professionalism and support during these times."