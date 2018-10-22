Elderly man injured after falling near cliffs in Whitby

An elderly man has sustained injuries after falling near cliffs in Whitby.

At 10:14 on Sunday morning, Whitby Coastguard Team were called out to reports of a 73-year-old man who sustained injury after falling close to Saltwick Nab.

Upon arrival at the scene, Coastguard located the casualty who was on the scar to the East of Saltwick Nab and provided immediate care and reassurance.

Once the Ambulance crew arrived, Coastguards and the Ambulance crew worked together to package the casualty into a stretcher and extract the casualty along the scar to the beach.

From there, the man was taken up the steep climb to the waiting Ambulance who took him to hospital.

Further Coastguard crews from Ravenscar and Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked, but were stood down before reaching the scene.