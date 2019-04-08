EastEnders' Cheryl Fergison leads cast of pop-filled Menopause the Musical - tour dates and ticket info

Following multiple sell out UK and Irish Tours the ultimate girls night out, Menopause the Musical is embarking on more UK and Irish nationwide tours this spring with an all- star cast.

This fabulous comedy hosts a cast of hormonal women, memory loss one-liners and innuendo-laden versions of pop classics.

Starring Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders favourite Heather Trott), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Casualty’s Rebecca Wheatley and Katherine Lynch (RTÉ’s “Wagons Den”), the hysterical Menopause The Musical has entertained and inspired women across the world since 2001. Menopausal or just in need of a laugh out loud kind of night, this show is a must see for all women.

This hilarious celebration of women and 'The Change', is an all-singing, all-dancing comedy bringing together four women at a department store sale, who on first appearance have nothing in common.

However, the sale of a black lace bra soon stimulates comical female heart-to-hearts on hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, not enough sex, too much sex and plastic surgery.

Tour dates

Darlington Hippodrome, Thursday April 25 to Saturday April 27

Tickets: 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday May 8

Tickets: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Harrogate Theatre, Friday May 10

Tickets: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on

Hull New Theatre, Tuesday May 14

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk