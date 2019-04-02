East Whitby Academy pupils’ work coming to fruition!

Green-fingered young gardeners at East Whitby Academy are watching their hard work outdoors come to fruition – quite literally.

Teacher Sally Clarkson said: “Our plan was to create a small vegetable and flower garden for the children, which would be challenging and rewarding for them but also teach them how to show care and concern for the environment and living things while watching change, growth and promoting healthy eating.

East Whitby Academy - having fun in the new garden play area. pic Richard Ponter

“The long-term outcome of our project is that the garden will flourish year after year alongside the children, who have worked hard and have gained fulfilment, pleasure and valuable skills for life.”

The aim is for the children to take part in the planting, watering and maintenance of the project. Staff cleared the area at half-term, with help from families and a parent.

Mrs Clarkson’s father made the raised beds with wood donated by Fenby’s and screws from Jewson, while there were further donations from Whitby Garden Centre, Lidl, Wilf Noble and Whitby Seafoods.