Drivers continue to ignore drink and drug-driving warnings as police make 137 arrests

Drivers have continued to ignore police warnings about drink and drug-driving over the festive period, new figures reveal.

The force in North Yorkshire held a festive crackdown dubbed ‘Operation Attention’, targeting those who get behind the wheel under the influence, with 136 drivers arrested over Christmas, the same number as in 2016.

Sergeant Andy Morton of the Roads Policing Group said; “The dangers of drink and drug driving are widely known and across the Christmas period we issue numerous warnings and deterrent messages to drivers, to both highlight the dangers of driving over the limit and make them well aware that police are patrolling the roads.

“That’s why it is both shocking and astounding to see that some still choose to ignore the warnings and not only risk arrest and prosecution, but the physical safety of themselves and other road users.”

A total of 83 arrests were made for drink driving and 54 for drug driving.

The majority of arrests were male, with 117 made, compared with 20 females.

The highest number of arrests were made in Harrogate (29), with 28 arrests being made in York and 24 in Scarborough.

Shockingly, a third of the arrests made were after a road traffic collision (46 arrests).