Dracula to join World Book Day characters at Whitby Specsavers on Thursday

Whitby Specsavers will be bringing your favourite book characters to life - including Whitby’s own Count Dracula - in honour of World Book Day on Thursday, while fundraising for the National Literacy Trust at the same time.

Now in its 22nd year, World Book Day encourages children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The team at Whitby Specsavers will be dressing up as their favourite literary characters on the day, with talk of Alice in Wonderland, Willy Wonka, Harry Potter and Dracula all being brought to life and making an appearance in store.

Over the course of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Whitby team is hosting a book sale, with all proceeds going to the National Literacy Trust.

From cookbooks to poetry, children’s classics, fantasy and crime novels, there is sure to be something for everyone.

The National Literacy Trust believe that by taking coordinated action on a local level to drive up literacy levels, they can support increased educational attainment and employability skills, and improve health outcomes and social capital.

Sophie Harland, Store Director at Whitby Specsavers, said: ‘We’re delighted to be celebrating World Book Day and fundraising for the National Literacy Trust through our book sale.

“Everyone within the team is an avid reader and it’s brought us so much enjoyment over the years, therefore we’re passionate about giving children the opportunity to read and boost their literacy levels.”

Whitby Specsavers are also planning to dress up as the cast from the Greatest Showman in aid of Comic Relief on Friday March 15. This is alongside selling the Red Nose Day glasses, which are available in store now and are priced at £2 a pair.

For more information, click here or call 01947 824020.