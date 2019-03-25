Donation music to ears of Whitby Seaside Community Marching Band

A donation of £200 from a haulage firm was music to the ears of Whitby Seaside Community Marching Band.

The cheque was from Stewart Hymas, Managing Director of HYMAS Bulk Hauliers.

Fundraiser Viv Wright told the Gazette that she had written to a number of bulk haulage companies who regularly deliver to Sirius Minerals at its Woodsmith Mine, near Sneaton, asking if they would make a donation to the band.

Viv said: “I mentioned to them that the residents of the Helredale area have a lot to put up with on a daily basis when their wagons are returning empty from the mine, due to the noise they make when hitting uneven surfaces on the road – and perhaps they would like to make a donation to the band as gesture of goodwill.

“The only company to reply up to now was HYMAS and the band really appreciate their generosity.”

In his response, Mr Hymas was happy to make a donation and wrote to congratulate the band, adding: “Music is a great way to bring people together.”

The Marching Band was set up last summer with the help of Lisa O’Brien from the Eastside Community Centre and made its debut performance at the Eastside Traders’ Christmas Fair.

It is going from strength to strength with a number of bookings coming up, including Whitby Regatta.

Lisa said: “It’s wonderful to see how much the band means to its members.

“There are a mixture of ages and it is open to anyone aged from five upwards.

“Parents are encouraged to join with their children, making it an ideal hobby for families.

“However, we do need to attract more funding - everything we have, from uniforms to instruments, is second hand and as the band grows in numbers we need buy more items.”

“Apart from the needs of the band, it is also expensive to buy the Public Liability Insurance we need and then there are transport costs.

“We’d really love residents and local businesses to support us in any way they can, from offering to help with transport to donating raffle prizes and cash donations.

“It’s a lot of years since there’s been a Marching Band in Whitby, we want this to grow and with the help of our townspeople I’m sure that it will be very successful.”

Contact Lisa at the Eastside Community Centre or any band member, or speak to Viv Wright, if you can offer support.

The band practices at East Whitby Academy on Thursday evenings from 5pm to 7pm and Sunday afternoons at the Eastside Community Centre from 2pm to 4pm.

All welcome to go along to see what is involved.