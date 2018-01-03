Dogs to be banned from parts of Whitby and tougher fines issued in council crackdown

Dogs will be banned from parts of Whitby and tough new fines issued to owners who fail to clean up after their pooch.

Scarborough Council is set to introduce a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which would see dog owners given £100 fines if they don’t pick up their pet’s mess in the street.

Dogs will be banned all together from some areas of the town, including the cemetery and White Leys Playing Fields, and must be kept on leads in others, if ordered by a council employee.

Failure to adhere to these rules will see owners fined £75.

More than 300 people responded to a consultation on the order.

A report, which will go before the Full Council on Tuesday, states: “Seasonal restrictions at Filey, Scarborough North Bay, South Bay, Whitby and Sandsend were widely supported and have remained largely as previously in place.

“All attracted ‘strongly agree’ responses in excess of 78%.”

It adds: “A number of respondents requested the beach restrictions to be based on time of the day rather than month, allowing owners to exercise their dog early morning for instance. This has been considered before; implementing this would run the risk of any fouling being left on the borough’s most popular beach locations until the next high tide. It is therefore not proposed to change from the seasonal based restrictions.”

It adds: “Year round prohibitions in Whitby Cemetery and White Leys Playing Fields attracted support in excess of 74%, and the year round prohibition in Pannet Park attracted 65% support.

“The requirement for dogs to be exercised on a lead May through to September at Tate Hill Beach and West Cliff Recreation Area were supported by over 75% of respondents. Outside of these months there would be no restriction bar the requirement to remove faeces.”

Helredale Road Recreation Area in Whitby was supported for a dogs on lead restriction, but it is now being proposed to remove this restriction because the area now has development on it.