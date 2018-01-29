Dog owners fear for pets after more cases of Alabama Rot less than 20 miles from Whitby

Dog owners have been left fearing for their pets after more cases of the deadly disease ‘Alabama Rot’ were confirmed, less than 20 miles from Whitby.

Two more canines have contracted the awful illness in Marske, near Saltburn, with one sadly passing away and the other left fighting for its life.

The owners were walking the pooches in Errington Woods in Marske when they believe the dogs caught the flesh-eating disease.

Lucy Collins’ Weimaraner was called Dotty and sadly died after fighting the disease for two weeks.

Mrs Collins posted on Facebook: “Sadly, we had to say goodbye to our gorgeous girl as she had put up an amazing fight but the disease had taken over her body. RIP little lady.”

Her other dog is called Prince and remains alive, but is being treated on a drip.

It follows the case of a three-year old Labrador, also from Marske, which had to be put down last week.

The initial signs of Alabama rot, include unexplained sores or swellings on the skin, particularly on the legs or mouth.

The vast majority of skin lesions will not be a result of Alabama Rot, but contact a vet if you have any concerns at all.

Alabama Rot was first found in the UK in 2012 and since then 100 dogs are thought to have died as a result.

It is hard to treat and the exact cause is unknown. According to Vets4Pets, which is tracking the disease’s spread, only about 30% of dogs survive once diagnosed with the condition.

The Independent reported this week that a Vet claims to be close to discovering the cause of the deadly disease, which is said to kill nine out of 10 dogs affected.

The number of dogs killed by Alabama Rot in Britain is said to have doubled last year.

There were 37 reported deaths from the disease in 2017.

Other Yorkshire locations with confirmed cases are in Leeds and Ripon.