Dog mess culprits warned they will fall foul of the law

The Whitby Gazette is backing calls for action to halt the appalling state of dog fouling in many key locations around town.

Residents and visitors have been left furious after mess appeared on busy streets, including the pavement on the Swing Bridge - one of the the most walked routes in town.

Whitby people are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of action. Readers have been in touch telling us about how the issue is affecting residents all over town.

Dan Locker said: “The whole town is an absolute disgrace, it’s filthy! If you can’t pick it up don’t own a dog, it really is that simple.”

Liz Allan added: “The area around Drake Close, including the snicket and Pembroke Way is in an appalling state. Local people letting their dogs foul everywhere because they can’t be bothered to pick it up.”

Those prosecuted for the offence are now being warned they face hefty fines. Scarborough Council says it takes the issue “very seriously” and will prosecute those failing to pick up their dog’s mess in court.

Offenders can be given a fixed penalty notice, or if the case goes to Magistrates’ Court, face a fine of up to £1,000. The Gazette will continue to work with the borough council to name and shame those prosecuted for the offence in court.

Whitby people are urged to help halt the increasing problem by reporting offenders to the council.

Report offenders online, visit: www.scarborough.gov.uk/home/environment/dogs/dog-fouling.

Scarborough Council said dog fouling in the borough continues to be targeted as a priority by the dog warden service.

In December, the authority recruited another dog warden to help tackle the increase in offending throughout the darker winter months.