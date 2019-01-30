Do you think you could be a Scarborough Borough Councillor?

Scarborough Borough Council is to host a briefing session for anyone interested in becoming a councillor.

The session on February 19 at 1pm at the Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, will include discussions about the role of a councillor, the responsibilities of the council and how it operates, as well as the skills required for the role.

There will also be a chance to quiz current councillors to find out what it is really like to be an elected member of the council.

Jim Dillon, Scarborough Borough Council Chief Executive and Returning Officer said: “Being a councillor is a very rewarding role. We are hoping to attract a wide variety of people into the role to ensure the views and concerns of voters throughout the borough are taken into account. Anyone who is interested in becoming a councillor and helping others should attend the session so that they can see the type of work they would undertake and the benefits that can bring to communities.”

The aim of the session is to inform those who might be interested in standing for election but are unsure about what is involved.

This year’s elections for Scarborough Borough Council and the 39 parish and town councils in the area will be held on Thursday May 2.

The briefing session will also see the launch of a free booklet that gives details about the role of a councillor and what people need to do to stand for election.

The booklet, called ‘A Councillor? Who, me?’ will also be available to download online at scarborough.gov.uk/elections

Anyone wanting more information or to book a place on the training session should email electors@scarborough.gov.uk or telephone 01723 232309.