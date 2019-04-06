Diary discussion group to hear from network director

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group’s next meeting is on Monday (8 April) when Adam Day MD, from The Farmer Network North, will be the guest speaker.

He will be discussing the Yorkshire Farmer Network and life as a land agent/auctioneer.

Adam has spent more than 30 years working for the farming community.

Recently he has taken over as managing director of the Farmer Network Ltd in Cumbria and The Yorkshire Dales but continues to work as a freelance auctioneer and land agent.

He is also currently assisting a group of farmers on the North York’s Moors to set up their own network.

The venue for meeting is The Stables at Cross Butts, Guisborough Road, Whitby, starting at 7.45pm.

A spokesman said: “We welcome all members, anyone interested in joining the group, or anyone interested in the North York’s Moors Farmers Network.

“For more information please contact the secretary Joyce Stangoe on 07868 956919.

“Can we also remind Members than we need names for those wishing to take part in May’s grass ley competition at this meeting.

“I would also like to thank the speaker at last month’s talk who stepped into the breach at the last minute, Fiona Macdonald, Head of Agriculture from Askham Bryan and Oliver Thompson (dissertation student).

“They discussed the proposed digital farm at Askham Bryan.”