Determined FND sufferer completes charity challenge in Scarborough

A Scarborough woman who suffers from a neurological disorder has completed a sponsored swim in aid of charity.

Sharon Davies Hunt tackled her challenge at The Bay, Filey, on Wednesday (November 21) in aid of FND Dimensions.

The money raised will be donated to FND dimensions charity. Picture by Julie Stafford.

The 51-year-old suffers from a severe form of function neurological disorder (FND), a problem with the functioning of the nervous system. As a result, her brain is unable to send and receive signals properly.

The neurological disorder means that Sharon has non-epileptic seizures which are a psychogenic dissociative seizure that happen involuntarily, unconsciously and she has no control over them.

This challenge certainly pushed Sharon but "determination got her through", she said.

Sharon, who lives in Eastway, Eastﬁeld, has raised £241 though her swim but is hoping for more donations to be collected.

Volunteers from the charity cheered Sharon on during her 20 lengths in the pool along with her carer who was beside her all the way through.

Julie Stafford, FND Dimensions volunteer, said: "Sharon is an amazing lady who has overcome huge health issues and is helping to raise awareness of this small charity.

"The aim of the charity is to develop a network of peer support groups across the UK which will bring together the local needs of communities."

FND Dimensions hopes to develop local groups that can meet face-to-face as well as through online platforms.

Since being diagnosed Sharon has has tried numerous treatments and takes medication throughout the day but nothing can stop them occurring. Her longest time in a seizure is 13 hours.

She has met other FND suffers through the charity by speaking online and through face to face meetings.

Speaking about the charity she said: "FND dimensions is a registered charity, the money goes towards making meet ups possible for people with the disorder to actually, for many, meet someone else with FND for the first time.

"They also arrange meet ups with specialists in this disorder that give speeches to raise awareness of the devastating effects it can have on people's lives, also advise on the kind support that's needed to manage symptoms."